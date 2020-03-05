Three Rome women living on Chambers Street are facing felony meth possession and other charges following the execution of a search warrant Thursday morning.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Amber Lee Bryan, 35, and Lori Ann Willenius, 56, of 100 Chambers St., were found with over an ounce of metamphetamine, firearms, glass smoking devices, needles and a set of digital scales.
In addition to the meth possession charge, they were charged with felony trafficking in illegal drugs; possession of meth with intent to distribute; possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies; and misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects.
Christy Darlene Pope, 38, of the same address also is charged with misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects and misdemeanor possession of less than one ounce of marijuana. In addition to being found with meth and marijuana, she had numerous needles and "a tourniquet used to introduce drugs into the body."
All three women were being held without bond Thursday evening.