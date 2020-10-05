A couple of teenage girls were arrested in Rome Sunday with a large quantity of suspected ecstasy and a firearm, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tori Allison Roberts, 18, of Rome, and Alyssa Brandy Poss, 19, of Buchanan, were arrested Sunday at 301 Darlington Drive by Floyd County police found the in possession of a large quantity of ecstasy in two separate bags and a firearm.
Both have been charged with possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with the intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.