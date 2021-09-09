A Rome woman was arrested and charged with tampering with evidence Wednesday.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Eunice Louise Saylor, 37, attempted to have authorities wrongfully apprehend a person. Saylor planted a methamphetamine smoking pipe inside a glove with a magnet under a person's vehicle.
Candy Marie Coxaj, 39, was also arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit a felony. She is accused of acting as a lookout to plant the pipe on the vehicle.
Both women remained in jail Thursday morning. Saylor is being held on $15,000 bond, Coxaj's bond was set at $10,000.