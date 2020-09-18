Rome-Floyd Metro Task Force officers made two arrests following the execution of a search warrant at a residence in East Rome on Thursday night, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tasha Lafraye Shockley, 40, and Stephanie Marie Toland, 28, both residents of 129 East 13th St. home are charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a housing project and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Task force officers confiscated an undisclosed quantity of methamphetamine, a hand gun, less than an ounce of marijuana and a smoking device during the search.
Toland is also charged with a felony for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon while Shockley was charged with a felony probation violation.
Both women are charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of a drug related object.