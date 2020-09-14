A Floyd County woman is alleged to have created a false document in a bid to move into a home on the Rockmart Road earlier this year, reports stated.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Jessica Reene Church, 39, of Lindale turned herself in at the bonding lobby of the Floyd County Jail Monday morning to face a felony charge of false statements and writing involving the concealment of facts.
Church is accused of making a false contract for deed in order to move into a home at 5756 Rockmart Road in March.