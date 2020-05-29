A woman who called 911 to check on someone who had taken out a permanent protective order against her faces a felony charge of aggravated stalking for the bogus emergency call.
According to Floyd County Jail reports/warrants:
Beth Raylene Neighbors, 45, called the 911 center on May 18 to get Floyd County Police to conduct a false welfare check on someone else. According to the warrant, the call was simply a means of using police to continue to harass the victim.
Neighbors remained in jail Friday afternoon without bond.