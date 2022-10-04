Woman struck by vehicle on Shorter Avenue David Crowder DCrowder@RN-T.com dcrowder Author email Oct 4, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A pedestrian was transported to Atrium Health Floyd on Monday after she was struck by a vehicle in front of Taco Bell on Shorter Avenue, reports stated.According to a Rome Police Department report:Patricia A. Barnes, 42, of Rome stepped into the path of a 2007 Jeep Liberty, which was turning right onto Redmond Circle.Barnes was wearing a set of earbuds and was not walking in the crosswalk, according to the report. The incident occurred at around 10:41 a.m. Monday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save dcrowder Author email Follow dcrowder Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband files for divorce Around Town: O'Reilly due on Dean; what's growing at the 'Little Garden'? 'Positively' a good idea in Cartersville. Brewing 400,000-plus cans of relief. Rome School Board approves hiring of Parke Wilkinson as Rome High School principal Around Town: Company hits overdrive on I-75, and local politics put phasers on stun Rome City Schools BoE names Christian A. Barnes principal of Rome Middle School Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories International outcry after North Korea's missile launch over Japan 1 hr ago Girls volleyball: Big North stat leaders for October 4 1 hr ago Sport shorts: Blue Jays get two on All-WDA soccer team 1 hr ago Calendar 1 hr ago Prep football Week 7 schedule 1 hr ago Season is 'going great so far' for LaMoure/LM volleyball team 1 hr ago Ballots for November election just about on way to Sonoma County voters 1 hr ago Man shot by deputy U.S. Marshals in Steelyard Commons parking lot pleads guilty to gun charges 1 hr ago View the e-Edition Trending Now Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband files for divorce Partridge building on Broad Street sells again, work continues on Shannon-area building projects Renee Lanham sentenced to 10 years following her conviction on two counts of giving false statements. Selman strong: Armuchee farming community readies to aid one of its own Around Town: O'Reilly due on Dean; what's growing at the 'Little Garden'? 'Positively' a good idea in Cartersville. Brewing 400,000-plus cans of relief. Latest Region Stories International outcry after North Korea's missile launch over Japan 1 hr ago Girls volleyball: Big North stat leaders for October 4 1 hr ago Sport shorts: Blue Jays get two on All-WDA soccer team 1 hr ago Calendar 1 hr ago Prep football Week 7 schedule 1 hr ago Season is 'going great so far' for LaMoure/LM volleyball team 1 hr ago Ballots for November election just about on way to Sonoma County voters 1 hr ago Man shot by deputy U.S. Marshals in Steelyard Commons parking lot pleads guilty to gun charges 1 hr ago