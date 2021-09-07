A woman was hospitalized with serious injuries after being struck by a truck on Reynolds Street Monday.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
A 91-year-old man driving a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado said he stopped to meet with a woman at her home on the 300 block of Reynolds Street to give her some money.
She met with the driver and then walked around the back of the truck when it struck her. Later she told police "she was unsure if the driver put the vehicle in the wrong gear or what happened." She was taken to the hospital with a knee fracture, a hip fracture and multiple abrasions to her stomach, leg and arms.