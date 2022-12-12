Woman struck by a pickup truck at the Racetrac Saturday evening David Crowder DCrowder@RN-T.com dcrowder Author email Dec 12, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A woman sustained serious injuries after she was struck by a vehicle Saturday evening.According to the Georgia State Patrol:Troopers were dispatched to the Racetrac Station located on Martha Berry Highway and the Armuchee Bypass after a woman was struck by a Dodge truck as she was walking across the parking lot.The woman was transported to Atrium Floyd Medical Center in Rome in serious condition. The male driver of the pickup was not injured.The incident occurred at around 9:39 p.m. Saturday. Then GSP is continuing its investigation. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save dcrowder Author email Follow dcrowder Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Freedom and justice served: Two men released after 25 years in prison after podcast sheds light on manufactured evidence Floyd County Sheriff's Office deputy fired after he and his wife are charged with cruelty to children, animals Rome man charged with illegally exposing victim to HIV Two now charged following weekend gunfight in Shannon Glamping comes to Kingston Downs Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories Global glow: Northwest Winterfest shares a multicultural exchange through Chinese lantern art 54 min ago Carmela Conroy to remain chair of Spokane County Democratic Party after election this month 54 min ago Incoming winter storm to bring overnight wind gusts 55 min ago Critics say new public comment rules favor developers 55 min ago Las Posadas returns to Plaza -- without devils 55 min ago Heridas cuatro personas luego de incendiarse bote cerca de la Marina Pelican Harbor en Miami 55 min ago MVP Recovery helping hundreds of Delaware County residents with services once provided by Crozer Health 57 min ago Former Lobos basketball star visiting Santa Fe this week 57 min ago View the e-Edition Trending Now Freedom and justice served: Two men released after 25 years in prison after podcast sheds light on manufactured evidence UPDATED: Police not pursuing charges in weekend shooting at this time 20-year-old man charged with murder after victim found on a West Rome street Saturday night Floyd County Sheriff's Office deputy fired after he and his wife are charged with cruelty to children, animals Rome man charged with illegally exposing victim to HIV Latest Region Stories Global glow: Northwest Winterfest shares a multicultural exchange through Chinese lantern art 54 min ago Carmela Conroy to remain chair of Spokane County Democratic Party after election this month 54 min ago Incoming winter storm to bring overnight wind gusts 55 min ago Critics say new public comment rules favor developers 55 min ago Las Posadas returns to Plaza -- without devils 55 min ago Heridas cuatro personas luego de incendiarse bote cerca de la Marina Pelican Harbor en Miami 55 min ago MVP Recovery helping hundreds of Delaware County residents with services once provided by Crozer Health 57 min ago Former Lobos basketball star visiting Santa Fe this week 57 min ago