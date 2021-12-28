A woman reported a person using a fake Facebook profile took $600 from her after she attempted to purchase Orange Bowl tickets recently.

According to Floyd County Police Department reports:

A person with the username of Chris Kaye reached out to the complainant stating he had tickets for sale. She paid for those tickets via Google Pay but never received the tickets.

Tickets to the game this Friday, featuring the Georgia Bulldogs versus the Michigan Wolverines in Miami, range anywhere from several thousand dollars to $200 per seat online.

The complainant told police she notified Heritage First Bank of the issue, and the bank said she would be reimbursed for the payment.

