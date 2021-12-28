Woman reports scammer took her for $600 for Orange Bowl tickets By John Bailey JBailey@RN-T.com John Bailey Author email Dec 28, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A woman reported a person using a fake Facebook profile took $600 from her after she attempted to purchase Orange Bowl tickets recently.According to Floyd County Police Department reports:A person with the username of Chris Kaye reached out to the complainant stating he had tickets for sale. She paid for those tickets via Google Pay but never received the tickets.Tickets to the game this Friday, featuring the Georgia Bulldogs versus the Michigan Wolverines in Miami, range anywhere from several thousand dollars to $200 per seat online.The complainant told police she notified Heritage First Bank of the issue, and the bank said she would be reimbursed for the payment. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save John Bailey JBailey@RN-T.com Author email Follow John Bailey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Local Events Trending Now Patterns of aggressive, impaired driving fuel record levels of wreck deaths in 2021 COVID deaths, cases rise locally Rockmart quadruple murder case remains in limbo, hearing scheduled for January 'What’ll ya have … What’ll ya have?': The Varsity to be located on Spider Webb Drive in North Rome NWGA Regional Hospital property purchase nears completion Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists