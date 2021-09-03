Police were called to a residence on the 2300 block of Old Alabama Road Thursday after a woman reported her arm had been broken.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
Rome-Floyd 911 dispatched an officer to the home Thursday at 4:43 a.m. after a hang up call from the residence. There had been a history of domestic disturbance calls from the home. The officer found a woman who was in distress but said she was OK. He attempted to speak with her but she declined.
When the officer moved to leave "she called me back stating she was not ok and that her arm was broken." A man at the residence said he'd been "drinking and arguing (with the woman) throughout the night." The officer reported that when asked about the injury "his story changed multiple times."
The woman was transported to the hospital but later said "I don't want to talk, I don't want him to go to jail or be in any trouble, I don't want to press charges." She further stated that she'd fallen down a step outside. As of Friday, no charges had been filed.