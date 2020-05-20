A Rome woman remained in jail Wednesday without bond after she refused to immediately leave her residence following a domestic dispute, according to Floyd County Police.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Regina Diane Thomas, 56, of Big Texas Valley Road, threatened to physically harm a person at her home Tuesday in front of the other adults and children who live at the residence. She also shot a gun into the ground after making the threats.
Floyd County Police and other agencies, including the Rome-Floyd SWAT Team, descended upon the area of the home after Thomas refused to follow police orders to come out. She surrendered to officers without incident after about an hour.
Thomas is charged with three counts felony second-degree cruelty to children and two counts felony terroristic threats and acts, all under the Family Violence Act.