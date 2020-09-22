A Whitfield County woman died in a home fire on Sunday, marking the 60th fire-related fatality this year in Georgia.
Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King said the fire started in a front bedroom and completely destroyed a residence at in Dalton.
Around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, authorities were contacted about the fire on Cavender Road. Within 30 minutes they requested the assistance of the state's fire investigations unit.
“The Whitfield County Fire Department discovered the body of the deceased which has been sent to the GBI crime lab for identification and autopsy,” King said in a release. “We are not releasing the identity of the deceased at this time."
The 1,000 square foot structure was approximately 60 years old.
"The cause of the fire has not been determined," King said in a release.