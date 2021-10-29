Sorry, an error occurred.
A two-vehicle wreck at the intersection of Redmond Circle and Shorter Avenue Thursday injured a 35-year-old Rome woman, reports stated.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
Patricia Autry, 79, pulled out in front of Mia Fricks and struck her vehicle around 12:45 p.m. Fricks was transported to Floyd Medical Center with undisclosed injuries.
