A Floyd County woman was arrested on Friday after entering Pepperell High School with two large knives in a book bag, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Veronica Gonzales, 22, is charged with loitering on school premises, carrying a weapon in a school safety zone and giving a false name and address.
Gonzales entered the high school on Friday without permission and "when confronted, Ms. Gonzales refused to leave the property and claimed to be a student." She remained in jail on Monday afternoon on $1,300 bond.