Floyd County police arrested a local woman on several felony charges after finding meth and a pistol at her home, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Candy Marie Coxaj, 38, was arrested Friday night after officers found an amount of meth the law considers more than for just personal consumption. The police also recovered a small amount of marijuana and a smoking device.
Cosaj is charged with the felonies possession of methamphetamine, possession of meth with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.