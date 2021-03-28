Floyd County police arrested a Rome woman on multiple drug charges in the wake of an investigation into a wreck in Armuchee earlier this month.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Charges were pressed against Elizabeth Anna Hendrix, 25, following an investigation into a wreck that occurred March 23 at the intersection of Old School Road and Old Summerville Road.
When police served the warrants for drug charges related to the wreck, they also found her in possession of a glass pipe with a small amount of methamphetamine.
Hendrix is charged with felony possession of meth at the time of the wreck and felony possession of meth at the time she was taken into custody.
She also faces misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug related objects and driving too fast for conditions.