A Rome woman who is accused of violating a temporary protective order by going to the residence of a person she was court ordered to stay away from and harassing her on Sunday, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Star Lynn Dyas, 34, was arrested on Calhoun Avenue Sunday by Floyd County police. She allegedly went to the resident of the person who had taken out the TPO and was found to be carrying a pipe with meth in it in her short pocket the whole time.
Dyas was charged with felony aggravated stalking, possession of methamphetamine, and misdemeanor possession of drug related objects.