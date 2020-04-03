Rome police responding to a call at the Main High Apartment complex in North Rome got into a physical confrontation with a Rome woman after she had allegedly caused injuries to a small child.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Garylyn Lisa Sam, was arrested Thursday afternoon following an attack on a seven year old that left visible scratches and marks on the child's neck.
When police arrived, Sam is alleged to have attempted to rip the shoulder mount microphone off of one officer and then fought with two others before she was finally subdued.
Sam is charged with felonies for first degree cruelty to children, two counts of obstruction of an officer, one count of interference with government property and a misdemeanor count of battery.