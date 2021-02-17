An Aragon woman was arrested behind a store on Hicks Drive with three separately packaged containers of methamphetamine as well as an ecstasy pill, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Police found Tesha Dawn Robinson, 40, early Wednesday in her car behind 154 Hicks Drive accompanied by a man. A K-9 alerted to the scent of drugs and police found the meth, MDMA as well as a digital scale and glass pipe.
She is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of the drug with the intent to distribute as well as possession of a Schedule I controlled substance. She is also charged with misdemeanor possession of a drug related object.