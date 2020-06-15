A Polk County woman faces a felony drug charge after a traffic stop for a bad tail light in Cave Spring early Monday morning, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Mary Cile Vance, 54, of Cedartown, was stopped in Cave Spring early Monday morning for a bad tail light. The Cave Spring officer determined the registration for the vehicle had been suspended and a search of the vehicle turned up a quantity of methamphetamine and marijuana.
Vance is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanors for possession of marijuana, driving on a suspended or revoked registration, operating an unsafe vehicle