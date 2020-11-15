A Rome woman was taken into custody at her home on warrants accusing her of writing bogus prescriptions over a 17-month period of time.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Dorine Marie Madden, 61, was taken into custody on Wellington Way after a warrant was issued alleging she used a local physician's DEA number to write fake prescriptions for her two sons.
The prescriptions were written between April 19, 2019, and Sept. 9 of this year.
Madden is charged with three felony counts of unauthorized distribution of a controlled substance.