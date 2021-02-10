A West Rome woman remained in jail on Wednesday after making "violent threats indicating to the death of an officer" and entered school premises after being instructed not to, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jessica Noel Jackson, 33, was arrested on Rome High School grounds Tuesday on a felony terroristic threats and acts charge as well as numerous misdemeanor charges including fleeing, reckless driving and criminal trespass.
She remained in jail without bond in a probation hold late Wednesday.