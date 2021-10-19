A 21-year-old woman was jailed on felony drug charges, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail Reports:
Savannah Diane Eidson is charged with felony possession of THC oil, felony possession of a controlled substance, DUI and reckless driving.
