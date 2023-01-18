Woman charged with terroristic threats Adam Carey ACarey@RN-T.com Adam Carey Author email Jan 18, 2023 34 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A woman was arrested Tuesday on warrant stemming from an incident on Jan. 5 when she threatened to harm and kill someone over the phone, reports state.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Jacqueline Leanna Brackett, 23, is charged felony terroristic threats. She is being held without bond. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Adam Carey Author email Follow Adam Carey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now Former bank president arrested, charged with disrupting Floyd County Commission meeting Rome man killed by train near Walnut Avenue Tyler Perry Studios filming at Berry College Report: Police investigate DUI complaint, find child in vehicle Trio arrested in home 'not fit for human habitation' on Chubb Road Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories 3,000-year-old sword thought to be fake for 90 years. It’s real, Illinois museum says 42 min ago Logansport students recognized at All State Choir competition 40 min ago Report: Red Sox agree to one-year deal with OF Adam Duvall 40 min ago Borderless partnerships critical for energy transition in Middle East 41 min ago Peru couple arrested on multiple narcotic charges 41 min ago Port commissioner Joe Downing pushes for update on KGY lease, historical designation 41 min ago Giants’ Eli Manning has vested interest in every Divisional Playoff game this weekend 46 min ago Ellington, Bolton keep rolling 46 min ago View the e-Edition Trending Now 12 arrested in drug, firearms and gang bust on Maple Avenue Former bank president arrested, charged with disrupting Floyd County Commission meeting Rome man killed by train near Walnut Avenue Around Town: No slowing down the 'Shannon Surge' at 53 and 140. Dining: More burgers, pizza and Mexican on the way Tyler Perry Studios filming at Berry College Latest Region Stories 3,000-year-old sword thought to be fake for 90 years. It’s real, Illinois museum says 42 min ago Logansport students recognized at All State Choir competition 40 min ago Report: Red Sox agree to one-year deal with OF Adam Duvall 40 min ago Borderless partnerships critical for energy transition in Middle East 41 min ago Peru couple arrested on multiple narcotic charges 41 min ago Port commissioner Joe Downing pushes for update on KGY lease, historical designation 41 min ago Giants’ Eli Manning has vested interest in every Divisional Playoff game this weekend 46 min ago Ellington, Bolton keep rolling 46 min ago