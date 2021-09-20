After a recent breakup, a Rome woman is accused of striking a man with her vehicle and injuring him, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kiara Nitisha Lofton, 26, is accused of leaving her lane in order to strike the man on Watters Street on Sunday. Lofton is charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor driving on a suspended license, failure to report a wreck and failure to maintain her lane.
The 32-year-old man's right leg was seriously injured in the incident. Lofton remained in jail Monday without bond.