A Rome woman was arrested on Blacks Bluff Road near Line Street on meth, speeding charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Shana Micheal Reynolds, 29, was driving 47 mph in a 25 mph zone and had methamphetamine in her wallet and a smoking device. Police also found a small amount of marijuana in her vehicle.
Reynolds is charged with felony meth possession as well as misdemeanor possession of drug related objects, possession of marijuana, driving without license in possession and speeding. She was released on bond Friday.