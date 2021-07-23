Rome police arrested a Bells Ferry Road woman Friday morning after finding a quantity of hydrocodone pills stashed away inside an over-the-counter pain pill bottle, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kelly Jay Burns, 41, was arrested near the intersection of Martha Berry Boulevard and Turner McCall Boulevard around shortly after midnight Friday morning after police recovered the hydrocodone in an Aleve bottle.
She also faces a misdemeanor charge of drugs not in an original container.