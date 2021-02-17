A Silver Creek woman was arrested Tuesday on charges that she lied to police about her involvement in an earlier wreck and then filed a false claim on her insurance, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kristy Marie Dodson, 46, is charged with felony false statements and writings and insurance fraud. Dodson told police she was driving the vehicle in an earlier wreck in order to "protect the driver of the vehicle" whose license was suspended.
She then filed in insurance claim based on that false information.