A passenger in a vehicle stopped for not having a valid tag faces several felony drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kaitlyn Marquitta Phillips, 36, was arrested at East 18th and Crane streets Friday night. The driver gave consent to a search, which turned up a bag of methamphetamine and a syringe containing suspected heroin.
Phillips denied ownership of the drugs but was charged with the felonies possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and misdemeanor possession of drug related objects.