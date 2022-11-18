Woman charged with hotel cash theft Adam Carey ACarey@RN-T.com Adam Carey Author email Nov 18, 2022 16 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Rome woman is charged with felony theft after taking cash from a hotel on Louis Barrett Boulevard Thursday night, reports statedAccording to Floyd County Jail reports:Kristin Breez Knowlton, 28, is charged with felony theft by taking when she allegedly took $1,956 in cash from the register of a motel on Shorter Ave. She is being held on $5,700 bail. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Adam Carey Author email Follow Adam Carey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now Police: Rome man stabbed 21-year-old BYU student multiple times, charged with murder SUV driver identified in fatal wreck involving tanker truck on Turner McCall Deceased man found at residence on Burnett Ferry Road Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories Nuestro equipo de Opinión le pregunta: ¿Cuál es un tema que le preocupa y que se está ignorando? 32 min ago La vida de un niño cubano enfermo de leucemia en la cuerda floja a la espera de un parole 33 min ago Complaint filed against Mississippi judge for failing to hand over search warrants to clerk 33 min ago Best places to visit in 2023: Houston makes Travel + Leisure list 33 min ago Man standing in street, struck by neighbor's car during dispute 34 min ago Skateboarding en el Doral, una oportunidad única para un deporte emocionante 34 min ago Fire destroys resident's boat in Gibraltar 35 min ago Stanislaus Sheriff's Office releases video of moments leading up to rooftop suicide 35 min ago View the e-Edition Trending Now Police: Rome man stabbed 21-year-old BYU student multiple times, charged with murder SUV driver identified in fatal wreck involving tanker truck on Turner McCall Overnight accident at US. 411 and Dodd/Chateau in East Rome. Deceased man found at residence on Burnett Ferry Road 12-building campus with 5.1 million square feet proposed between I-75 and U.S. 41 in Adairsville Latest Region Stories Nuestro equipo de Opinión le pregunta: ¿Cuál es un tema que le preocupa y que se está ignorando? 32 min ago La vida de un niño cubano enfermo de leucemia en la cuerda floja a la espera de un parole 33 min ago Complaint filed against Mississippi judge for failing to hand over search warrants to clerk 33 min ago Best places to visit in 2023: Houston makes Travel + Leisure list 33 min ago Man standing in street, struck by neighbor's car during dispute 34 min ago Skateboarding en el Doral, una oportunidad única para un deporte emocionante 34 min ago Fire destroys resident's boat in Gibraltar 35 min ago Stanislaus Sheriff's Office releases video of moments leading up to rooftop suicide 35 min ago