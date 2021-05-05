A 49-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday vehicular homicide and DUI charges regarding the death of a man during a wreck on North Avenue in March.
Warrants stated that Michelle Cantu was driving a 2006 Volkswagen Jetta under the influence of methamphetamine when she crossed the center line of traffic and struck an oncoming vehicle.
That wreck killed 37-year-old Hector Guzman and injured two others.
Cantu is charged with felony homicide by vehicle in the first degree as well as misdemeanor driving under the influence of drugs, driving on the wrong side of the roadway and failure to maintain lane.