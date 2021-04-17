A woman was arrested early Saturday on multiple traffic violations and fleeing police charges involving an incident on Callier Springs Road back in February.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Felicia Sherie Tyre, 35, failed to come to a stop on Callier Springs Road and drove at speeds exceeding 20 miles over the speed limit.
She also failed to maintain her lane while driving and drove with reckless disregard. Once police pulled her over, they discovered her license was expired, she didn' have valid insurance and there were multiple empty pill bottles and Kraton packages, causing law enforcement to believe she was under the influence.
She is charged with DUI, suspended license, driving without insurance, reckless driving, speeding and failure to maintain lane.
Tyre was held without bond Saturday.