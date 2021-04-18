A woman was arrested early Saturday on multiple traffic violations and a charge of fleeing police during an incident on Callier Springs Road back in February.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Felicia Sherie Tyre, 35, failed to come to a stop on Callier Springs Road and drove more than 20 mph over the speed limit, swerving in and out of her lane.
Once police pulled her over, they discovered her license was expired, she didn' have valid insurance and there were multiple empty pill bottles and Kraton packages in the vehicle.
She is charged with DUI, driving on a suspended license, driving without insurance, reckless driving, speeding and failure to maintain a lane.