A Rome woman remained in jail without bond Saturday on a probation violation after she allegedly got in the driver side of a car that did not belong to her.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Isabella Constance Johnson, 30, was in the area of 1609 Martha Berry Blvd. Friday morning and got into the car. While sitting in the vehicle, she told a Rome police officer that she wanted to drive it.
Johnson is charged with felony entering a vehicle with intent to commit theft, as well as a probation violation.