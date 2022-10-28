A North Broad woman was charged with criminal damage to property Thursday night at a property on Brookwood Avenue, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Denise Shevon Cron, 34, is charged with criminal damage to property when she "intentionally damaged the property of another without consent." She is also charged with misdemeanor cruelty to children, for allowing two minor children to witness the event, criminal trespass for entering the property and lastly obstruction when she physically resisted the book-in procedure as officers attempted to pat her down.
She is being held without bail as of Friday morning.
Area man charged with possession
A Rome man is charged with possession of meth after an incident on Lee Avenue Thursday morning.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jody Shane Parr, 48, is charged with felony possession of meth and misdemeanor possession of drug related object when police found two used syringes which he admitted to injecting the meth with.
Catalytic converters stolen from U-Haul trucks
Rome police were called to U-Haul on Shorter Avenue Tuesday morning in reference to a theft.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
The manager of the U-Haul "went out in the morning to crank all the trucks and discovered that three were missing their catalytic converters."
The manager advised there were cameras, but some youths playing soccer had hit the camera into a downward position and it was no longer facing the trucks. It's unknown what the total cost to replace the catalytic converters is, but new catalytic converters can cost from $500 to $2,000.