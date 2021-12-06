Woman charged with cruelty to children Peyton Elliott PElliott@RN-T.com pelliott Author email Dec 6, 2021 39 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A 39-year-old Rome woman is accused of grabbing and threatening to harm a 13-year-old juvenile on Nov. 21, reports stated.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Cynthia Kay Bell grabbed the juvenile and told them "things are about to get physical between us and I think I can still beat your (expletive)."Bell is charged with felony cruelty to children in the first degree, misdemeanor simple battery under the Family Violence Act and misdemeanor disorderly conduct. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save pelliott Author email Follow pelliott Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Local Events Trending Now Police: Rome man intentionally caused wrecks over a four year period to defraud insurers A sad time in America Bartow man charged with murder, witnesses say he attacked a woman with a hammer Savoy sneak peek: Car lovers paradise soon to open in Cartersville Judge grants bond for man accused of intentionally causing wrecks to defraud insurers Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists