A 39-year-old Rome woman is accused of grabbing and threatening to harm a 13-year-old juvenile on Nov. 21, reports stated.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Cynthia Kay Bell grabbed the juvenile and told them "things are about to get physical between us and I think I can still beat your (expletive)."

Bell is charged with felony cruelty to children in the first degree, misdemeanor simple battery under the Family Violence Act and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

