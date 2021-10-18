A Rome woman is the second person charged in a case where nine children lived in conditions with no running water or access to a bathroom, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Lamisha Lee Bryant-Adams, 36, was arrested Sunday on charges of felony second degree cruelty to children as well as nine misdemeanor counts of contributing to the deprivation of a child and cruelty to animals.
Jarvis Darrelle Adams, 36, turned himself in on Oct. 13 on charges from the same incident. They are accused of allowing the children to live in "deplorable conditions" at a Morton Bend Road home with no running water and in a house that was littered with feces as well as not having food in the residence.
She is also accused of withholding veterinary treatment from a dog that had been struck by a vehicle. The injury will require the amputation of the dog's leg.