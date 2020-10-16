A woman remained in jail Friday morning with a $16,500 bond she was arrested outside a residence on Avenue A on felony first degree burglary, meth possession and firearm possession charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Regina Dawn Gann, 54, who was listed in the jail report as homeless, reportedly had meth on her when she broke into the home. She also had a firearm when she entered the home, along with a scale and a glass smoking pipe. She is charged with misdemeanor drug related object possession.