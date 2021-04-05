A Rome woman was arrested over the weekend on a warrant charging her with felony aggravated assault for an incident on March 29 in Banty Jones Park.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jemia Deshane Brooks, 36 is alleged to have pointed a gun at another woman during an incident inside the park off Maple Street around 4 p.m. on March 29.
According to the warrant for her arrest, the incident was captured in video.
Brooks is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and a misdemeanor for pointing or aiming a pistol at someone.