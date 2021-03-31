A woman who'd been previously banned from property at the Royal Inn at 1201 Martha Berry Blvd. was found with methamphetamine on the property Tuesday according to reports.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Cassandra Elizabeth Haney, 36, is charged with felony crossing the Floyd County Jail guard line with drugs and possession of methamphetamine. She is also charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass. A supervisor at the hotel said Haney "had been told on numerous occasions that she is not allowed back on any of his properties."
She remained in jail Wednesday morning on $5,700 bond.