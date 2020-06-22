A Lindale woman who was found asleep in her vehicle on S. First Street in Lindale just before 2 a.m. Monday has been arrested without incident on several drug charges, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Rita Faye Argo, 39, was asleep at the wheel and apparently obstructing the street when police were called to the scene just before 2 a.m. Police found a small quantity of marijuana and suspected methamphetamine inside the vehicle.
Argo is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana and obstruction a street.