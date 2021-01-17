A Rome woman was arrested on charges related to the misuse of another person's financial transaction card earlier this month.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Pamela Elaine Eleam, 47, was arrested Friday night in the 1300 block of Cave Spring Street in Rome.
A warrant for her arrest alleges that she withheld the victim's financial transaction card and then used it to obtain $300.
She is charged with three felony counts of financial transaction card fraud and one count of financial transaction card theft.