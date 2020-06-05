A South Georgia woman remained in jail without bond Friday, accused of dropping drugs and tobacco for Floyd County Prison inmates at the Rome Civic Center earlier this year.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Leigh Miranda Anderson, 30, of Nicholls, was brought to Rome from the Bacon County Jail to face charges of possession of items prohibited for possession by inmates, use of a communications facility in the commission of a felony involving controlled substances and conspiracy to commit a felony.
Anderson allegedly conspired with inmates to leave 121 grams of tobacco, 24 grams of marijuana and 7.8 grams of methamphetamine at the Civic Center on Jackson Hill Mach 7.