A Rome woman was reportedly found with several glass pipes containing meth and marijuana at her residence on Hopewell Street, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Joanie Marie Culp, 58, was arrested on Riverbend Drive on accusations that she had digital scales and bags of meth around her home. She is charged with felony possession of meth and possession with intent to distribute, as well as misdemeanor possession of drug related objects and marijuana possession.
She remained in jail with no bond Wednesday morning.