A Rome woman remained in jail without bond Friday on multiple charges stemming from allegations that she took more than $350,000 from another person -- largely from the use of credit cards -- over a five-year period of time.
According to Floyd County Jail reports/warrants:
Nakita Lasha Jackson, 46, is charged with felonies theft by taking, theft of services, four counts of theft by taking, financial transaction card fraud as well as a charge related to reports of currency transactions.
A warrant for Jackson's arrest alleges the crimes occurred between 2015 and 2020.