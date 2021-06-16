A Rome woman was released on bond Wednesday after threatening and fighting with staff members at the Mellow Mushroom on Broad Street, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Alexus Hailee Rittenhouse, 23, is charged with felony terroristic threats and acts as well as misdemeanor obstruction of law enforcement officers, simple battery and criminal trespass.
Police reports stated that Rittenhouse made "provoking contact" with staff and patrons and then threatened to kill staff members at the Broad Street restaurant.