A Rome woman was arrested after being accused of taking a 2001 Chevy Trailblazer, a knife and a 9mm handgun from another person, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Mya Renee Thorpe, 19, was arrested late Christmas night for taking another person's automobile and articles that belonged to the victim, including a loaded firearm and a 10-inch knife.
Thorpe is charged with the felony motor vehicle theft, theft by taking, providing a firearm to a felony first offender and possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony.