Woman accused of stealing $3,200 from Maple Food Shop

Jun 22, 2022

A 43-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday on accusations that she stole $3,200 from the Maple Food Shop, reports stated.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Wendy Ruby Caldwell is charged with felony theft by taking and remained in jail on $7,000 bond late Wednesday.