A Rome woman who is accused of pulling a gun on occupants of another vehicle faces a couple of felony charges, reports stated.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Shawnta Nicole Johnson, 43, was arrested Saturday evening on Martha Berry Boulevard at West Tenth Street. Johnson attempted to pass a vehicle on the right side of the road. After she was not able to pass, she got out of her car, pointed a handgun two teen occupants of the other vehicle and said, "you better call 911 because someone is going to die."
Johnson is charged with felony aggravated assault, felony cruelty to children in the first degree and a misdemeanor for improper passing.